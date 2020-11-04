Kalispell voters turn back high school levy request

KALISPELL — Voters denied a high school general fund levy request on election night for the Kalispell School District.

Kalispell Schools Superintendent Micah Hill says the levy would have helped pay for academics, activities and programs within the district.

The levy would have increased property taxes on a home with a market value of $200,000 by approximately $9.52 a year.

Hill says the failed levy request will now lead to increased cuts district-wide. Kalispell schools have not passed a high school levy since 2007.

“This is several years in a row now where we have continued to make cuts and having not passed an operational levy at the high school level since 2007, it’s going to hurt.”

Hill says Montana state law only allows the school district to run one levy request per calendar year.