Kalispell winery offers Galentine's Day event for women in the community

KALISPELL — The day before Valentine's Day is a day some use for celebrating friends. This Galentines Day, the MontaVino Winery in Kalispell held an event for women to celebrate women.

"It's a day for women to get together and hang out with their friends and we will be having food and cocktails, wine cocktails and we have some vendors here," said Julie Davidson, owner of Montavino Winery and Tasting Room.

Davidson says the event will offer psychic readings, a photo booth, specialty drinks, a jewelry maker from Kalispell, and many more.

She says so far fifty people have signed up, and she's expecting more to come.

Assistant Manager Brook Matlich says she's happy to see customers again with this event, since COVID's made things a little slower.

"Just to have people laughing and having a good time again, I've missed that so much I mean with winter and and the big c-word, COVID, it's been a little bit slower and I just missed the laughter and the fun and the joy that I see on peoples faces," said Matlich.

Montavino Winery will also be throwing a Mardi Gras event Tuesday the 16th.

