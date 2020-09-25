Kalispell's Conrad Mansion marking 125 years

KALISPELL — The Conrad Mansion - often considered Northwest Montana's treasure - is celebrating 125 years, but with extra safety precautions for visitors wishing to honor the anniversary.

The Conrads were prominent members of the Kalispell community and museum director Brit Clarke says Mr. Conrad was instrumental in laying out the city.

But because of coronavirus concerns, Clarke says they've limited the number of people for tours from 20 to 10 and due to these limitations, the museum lost about half of its tourism revenue.

Clarke explained to MTN News that none of the museum's artifacts are affected by sanitization efforts and that visitors are simply not allowed to touch the pieces.

"And we also do ask that people sanitize their hands going downstairs using the hand railings," Clarke said. "But otherwise, our staff wears gloves and masks we just have people keep their hands in their pockets or behind their back or whatever they need to do to not touch the artifacts."

The mansion grounds are public property and all visitors are welcome. The Conrad Mansion was built in 1895.