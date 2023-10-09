Kalispell's Flathead Warming Center opens for fifth winter season

KALISPELL — The Flathead Warming Center in Kalispell officially opens its doors for the fifth winter season of overnight shelter services starting Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 — which is World Homeless Day.

New services will be provided at the shelter this winter, aimed at giving people the tools and resources they need to create a roadmap out of homelessness.

“Our beds are important for the individual when the weather gets really cold, but it’s also very important for our community, when we bring people inside to warmth and safety, our community is stronger and safer," said Flathead Warming Center Executive Director Tonya Horn.

The 50 beds made available at the Flathead Warming Center are expected to be full almost every night this winter, providing a warm safe place to sleep during the coldest months of the year.

Horn said more than 90% of individuals using services at the homeless shelter are from Flathead County.

“It is misinformation that people are not from the Flathead, we get to know our guests, we have no reason to cover that up, we are serving our neighbors from the Flathead,” added Horn.

Along with a place to sleep, the warming shelter offers resources on-site for those experiencing homelessness, including job opportunities and healthcare.

Horn said 33 people went directly to in-patient treatment within the last year.

“And that just says a lot, it is a long road to go from homelessness to having a home, but we have a big chunk of responsibility in helping people to get there,” said Horn.

New this year, the warming center will have social workers on site that will help those staying at the shelter, create a roadmap to get out of homelessness.

Within seven nights of shelter, each guest will meet one-on-one with a social worker to create goals and checkmarks.

Accountability will result in a continued stay at the warming center.

“That provides accountability, but it also provides the opportunity for us to support that individual and help them along that difficult road to get out of homelessness.”

Social Worker Audrey Tri said the goal is to empower homeless individuals to accomplish new goals and dreams.

“It’s a support factor, they have to feel like they can do it, so I think the roadmaps is going to have us walking alongside them, with them doing the work,” said Tri.

