Kalispell's 'Frosty the Brewfest' raises money to fight homelessness

KALISPELL — Seven Kalispell breweries and cideries will be pouring cold beverages Saturday for a good cause.

“One thing that we know how to do is throw an event and throw a party so, how do we leverage that to raise money for nonprofits,” said Bias Brewing co-founder Gabe Mariman.

The third annual Frosty the Brewfest runs from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Kalispell at 41 Third Street West.

The brewfest has raised $30,000 for local nonprofits in its first two years.

“It’s always going to be a winter outdoor fundraising party to benefit some organization that works to combat homelessness and do outreach for homelessness,” added Mariman.

Mariman said proceeds from this year’s brewfest will benefit the Kalispell Downtown Association and the Flathead Warming Center.

The Flathead Warming Center is a low barrier access homeless shelter in Kalispell providing a warm safe place to sleep during the coldest months of the year.

“Homelessness doesn’t take a year off, homelessness is existing in our community, this is a very difficult place to be homeless,” said Mariman.

An array of beers and ciders will be offered along with food trucks, live music and games and mariman anticipates up to 1,500 people in attendance on Saturday.

“Every ticket sold, every beer sold is going to go directly to nonprofits so, we’ve covered our costs to put on the event, we’re starting at a break-even point so, every pint sold, every ticket sold is going to go to the nonprofits that we’re supporting,” said Mariman.

Tickets for the event cost $25 and include a beer mug and four 6-ounce beer tokens.

