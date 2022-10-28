Kalispell's historic Conrad Mansion offers spooky thrills Halloween weekend

KALISPELL — Those looking for ghosts this Halloween weekend are welcome to walk the halls of the historic Conrad Mansion in Kalispell.

Built in 1895, the Conrad Mansion consist of 26 rooms, darkened hallways, and stories to tell.

This Halloween weekend the mansion is offering ghost tours with guests walking by candlelight hearing Conrad family ghost stories and strange happenings that occurred in the mansion.

Conrad Mansion Museum Director Brit Clark said 10 staff members and countless volunteers helped decorate the mansion in frightening style.

She said the Halloween ghost tours is one of the biggest fundraisers for the mansion each year.

Clark said visitors should expect a spooky experience with children under 10 years of age not recommended to attend.

“A lot of older locals might remember when the house was overgrown it was kind of spooky, you would ring the front doorbell and Alicia Conrad might come out and say hello, so it is kind of tied in with Halloween and this town’s history,” added Clark.

The guided tours Friday and Saturday night are sold out but Clark says the mansion will be open for self-guided ghost tours both Sunday and Halloween day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.