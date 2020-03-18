Kalispell's Hockaday Museum of Art closes to the public

KALISPELL — Concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) have prompted a Kalispell museum to close its doors.

The Hockaday Museum of Art has closed its galleries to the public and have canceled and postponed all tours, classes, events, and programs through April 18.

Any additional changes will be announced through an e-newsletter, social media and on the museum's website.

The museum has also announced it is launching “Meet a Montana Artist” a special virtual campaign to help promote local visual artists.

Any artists from the Flathead Area can send a submission and it will be featured on Facebook and Instagram.

Interested artists should send us the following materials to the Hockaday Museum of Art:



a jpg selfie or headshot 1-2 jpg images of their recent work 50-word bio, or 20-30 second video clip to share website/contact information

Submissions can be emailed to communications@hockadaymuseum.org, or message the museum on Facebook.