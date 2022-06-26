Kalispell's Lemonade Day was a big success for kids in the Valley

KALISPELL - Things got a little sour Saturday in Flathead Valley with Kalispell’s Lemonade Day.

There were 33 lemonade stands across the Valley, with most of them located in Kalispell.

All of the stands had unique flavors and decorations.

The goal of lemonade day is to teach kids how to start, own and run their own businesses.

But the kids were just happy to be out selling lemonade, making some money and interacting with the community.

“Just seeing the happy looks on people’s faces when they drink our lemonade,” said Greta Wells of the Double Trouble Lemonade stand.

The kids said they were learning how to talk to customers and most importantly — how to make change.

If you would like to know more about the event or donate for next year, visit https://lemonadeday.org/kalispell.