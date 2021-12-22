Kalispell's Logan Health honor those who have passed with special luminaries

KALISPELL — Logan Health honored loved ones who passed away this past year during a luminarie event on hospital grounds during the longest night of the year.

Volunteers helped place 500 Luminaries on sidewalks surrounding Logan Health.

Some luminaries were left blank while others displayed the first name of a lost friend or family member.

“Many people called me to have their loved ones first name put on a bag and many, many stories and quite a few tears so, tonight those folks will be driving in looking for their loved one’s name,” Logan Health Hospice Bereavement Coordinator Terri Hayden tells MTN News.

Glacier High School Senior Carter Chute-Teigen was one of 10 Glacier students volunteering his time to setup luminaries.

He said the luminaries brings back memories of loved ones lost over the years including his grandpa and close friends.

“I know a lot of friends who have lost people and I’ve lost quite a few of my friends in the past two years so, just thinking about it, whenever there’s some sort of memorial it just brings back memories,” said Chute-Teigen.

Logan Health Hospice Bereavement Coordinator Terri Hayden said the holiday season can be extremely difficult for those who just lost a loved one.

She hopes the luminarie event brings a little comfort to those that need it most.

“It’s a symbolic event that can honor that person and kind of maybe bring a little joy into their hearts as they maneuver through this grief process,” said Hayden.