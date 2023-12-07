Kalispell's Logan Health hosts sensory-friendly Santa visits

KALISPELL — Logan Health in Kalispell is providing a sensory-friendly Santa experience free of charge for children with sensory sensitivities.



The visit with Santa takes place Saturday, December 9, 2023, at the Sunshine Factory which is located at 15 Glacier Drive in Kalispell.

This unique event is designed to create a supportive and inclusive environment mitigating common triggers for sensory-sensitive children.

Those triggers can include bright lights, loud noises and long waits which can be common for Santa visits in public places.

“We really look forward to providing that individualized experience where they get 30-minute time blocks with Santa, so it’s not a rushed opportunity, it’s nice and slow and we tailor it to their needs so that they can be successful in that experience,” said Logan Health Children’s Child Life Supervisor Amy Rohyans Stewart.

Sensory-sensitive children are encouraged to bring their siblings to visit Santa.

Families interested in the event can sign up here.

