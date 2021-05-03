Kalispell's Micah Hill named NW MT regional superintendent of the year

KALISPELL — Kalispell Superintendent Micah Hill has been named Superintendent of the Year for the Northwest Region by the Northwest Montana Association of School Superintendents.

The award is based on four criteria, including leadership for learning, communication, professionalism and community involvement.

“Collaborative effort on the part of all of our staff, bus drivers to paraprofessionals, teachers, substitutes,” Hill told MTN News.

Hill was awarded the honor by his peers which recognizes superintendents across Flathead, Lincoln, Lake and Sanders counties.

Serving more than 6,000 students, Hill said Kalispell schools have remained open for in-person instruction year-round thanks to strict COVID-19 guidelines including wearing a mask, frequently washing hands and practicing social distancing.

Hill said the recognition is truly a team award, belonging to all of his staff members district-wide

“I think that’s the thing I’m most proud of is this community in general and rallying to support us in that effort, just truly amazing group of people and I just get the honor of being called the superintendent but the people that are in the trenches doing all of the hard work, they’re really the champions,” said Hill.

Hill is now a finalist for state superintendent of the year. He previously served as principal at Kalispell’s Glacier High School before becoming superintendent in July of 2020.

