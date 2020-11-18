Kalispell's Nurturing Center seeking community donations

KALISPELL — The COVID-19 pandemic is placing a strain on families and the Nurturing Center in Kalispell is asking for community support through donations.

The Center offers families support in Lake, Lincoln, Flathead and Sanders counties by connecting them to childcare providers and even the state scholarship for childcare.

Nurturing Centers Outreach and Communications Specialist Rachel Just says that COVID-19 has presented them with a few challenges.

“Making sure that the families have enough resources, and the providers have enough resources to keep up with all of the changing CDC guidelines,” Just told MTN News.

The Center is in need of formula and also seeking donations for scholarships for families in need. Additional information can be found here.

