Kalispell's Picnic in the Park returns for 32nd year

KALISPELL - Food, fun and music are available all summer long, for free, at Kalispell’s Picnic in the Park.

This is the 32nd year that Kalispell Parks and Recreation has put on the popular event.

Every Wednesday during lunch in July, and every Tuesday night through August, there is free music in Depot Park with food trucks to purchase lunch or dinner.

“I love watching the kids dance. I love watching all the people here, getting to meet everyone from the community and watching great music. We've got great food here as well. We've got a lot of good food trucks in the Valley," said Kalispell Parks and Recreation Recreation Superintendent Paul Reinhardt. "So, it's great to have some lunch or have some dinner and watch the music and get to know your neighbors."

There are still plenty of concerts left this summer. Visit https://www.kalispell.com/242/Picnic-in-the-Park for more information on dates, times and to find out who is playing.