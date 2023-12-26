Kalispell's Samaritan House receives funding for affordable housing expansion project

KALISPELL — As the need for affordable housing continues to rise in Flathead County, a homeless shelter and transitional living program in Kalispell called the Samaritan House is hoping to help fill that need.

The Samaritan House is working toward an affordable housing expansion project for single-income families and displaced veterans.

The Montana Department of Commerce recently awarded $750,000 in new funding for the project.

“This grant will go a long ways towards making the project happen,” said Samaritan House Executive Director Chris Krager.

The Montana Department of Commerce recently awarded $750,000 in housing trust funding to the Samaritan House as they work toward a multi-year expansion project to bring more affordable housing into Flathead County.

“Affordable housing is a difficult thing to come by and so we’re hoping to address that, we’re also hoping to address the need for homeless veteran housing,” said Krager.

Krager said the expansion project will add 33 affordable housing units, including 15 units dedicated solely to displaced veterans.

“Kalispell is the largest city in Montana with no dedicated housing for homeless veterans, so it will be really great to be able to offer that as a new thing to the area.”

Cheryl Cohen with the Montana Department of Commerce said the Sarmatian House checked all the criteria for critical funding.

“Really an application that demonstrated the need for an area and we were really happy to see that application come forth and that we were able to assist," said Cohen.

The expansion project will sit on 2½ acres of property currently owned by the Samaritan House off Second Street West in Kalispell.

“So, the project is in three phases, breaking ground this spring and hopefully in a year-and-a-half we will have some good progress towards that,” said Krager.

Those who would like to donate toward the expansion project can find more information here.

