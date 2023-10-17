Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Kids in need can get Halloween costumes for fee at Kalispell's HEART Locker

Heart Locker Screenshot 2023-10-17 at 1.14.00 PM.png
MTN News
Heart Locker Screenshot 2023-10-17 at 1.14.00 PM.png
Posted at 2:40 PM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 16:40:06-04

KALISPELL — Picking out costumes is a fun activity for kids around Halloween, and the HEART Locker in Kalispell guarantees every kid will have a costume.

The HEART Program supplies K-12 kids with clothes, school supplies, and hygiene products at no cost to them.

They will be distributing costumes to kids who need them on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

People who would like to donate costumes can bring them to the HEART Locker on Oct. 18 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The HEART Locker is located at 514 East Washington Street in Kalispell.

Heart Locker Kalispell Map
The HEART Locker is located at 514 East Washington Street in Kalispell.

Visit https://www.kalispellheartprogram.org/programs for additional information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader