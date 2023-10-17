Kids in need can get Halloween costumes for fee at Kalispell's HEART Locker

KALISPELL — Picking out costumes is a fun activity for kids around Halloween, and the HEART Locker in Kalispell guarantees every kid will have a costume.

The HEART Program supplies K-12 kids with clothes, school supplies, and hygiene products at no cost to them.

They will be distributing costumes to kids who need them on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

People who would like to donate costumes can bring them to the HEART Locker on Oct. 18 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The HEART Locker is located at 514 East Washington Street in Kalispell.

Visit https://www.kalispellheartprogram.org/programs for additional information.