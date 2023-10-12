Kids pick out Halloween costumes at Logan Health Children's in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Families at Logan Health Children’s Hospital in Kalispell received a surprise visit Thursday afternoon as Spirit Halloween and Logan Health teamed up to hand out costume kits to children.

It was a fun surprise for 6-year-old Teejay Phillips when she saw the costume rack roll into her room.

Teejay said the scary demon costume caught her eye, “Because I like red hair.”

Teejay is receiving care at Logan Health Children’s’ for appendicitis. Her mom Savannah said the costume giveaway was a nice distraction.

“It was, and it kind of helps relieve some of the stress that you’re feeling, you know waiting for everything that’s going on here,” said Phillips.

The costume giveaway is made possible thanks to a partnership with Spirit Halloween, with donations made at in-store locations in Kalispell and Missoula going directly to Logan Health Children’s.

More than $84,000 has been raised for Logan Health Children’s in the last three years.

“So today we get to have staff from the stores come in and we get to deliver costumes to kids, and what’s really wonderful is that it’s not Halloween, so they’re not expecting it, so it’s a big surprise,” said Logan Health Children’s Child Life Supervisor Amy Rohyans Stewart.

Rohyans Stewart said siblings of patients also get to pick out costumes, making sure nobody gets left out on the fun.

“We not only want to take care of the patient, that’s first and foremost, but we want to take care of the siblings, whether they are here or not, it’s important to include them in this process.”

She said the smiles on the kids’ faces when they pick out their costumes are priceless.

“It fills my bucket, it fills the families' bucket to see their child light up when it’s a rough time right now.”

