Kristi Sanders named KPS Middle School Educator of the Year

KALISPELL — Kalispell Middle School teacher Kristi Sanders was surprised with the KPS Middle School Educator of the Year award on Thursday.

Over 1,000 students and staff gathered in the gym for a Special Olympics pep rally when Sanders, who is in her 23rd year with the district, received the unexpected honor.

"What an honor, the people that have received it in the past have done wonderful things in their classroom and just to be considered to be part of that group is a true honor," Sanders said.

The award, sponsored by Stockman Bank in partnership with the Kalispell Education Foundation, includes a $1,000 check dedicated to improving her classroom and a $250 personal gift.

"This for educators in particular is really really important for us. It's a tough job at times and to say thank you with a little bit of money feels like the right thing to do," said Joe Kola, Stockman Bank Flathead market president.

The Kalispell Education Foundation helps manage the nomination process. This year, they received a record number of submissions from students, staff and parents.

"If she was a color, I’d say she would be yellow because of how she spreads her light all around the world. She really is the best teacher I've ever had and I hope she never loses her spark," a student nomination said.

For Sanders, the recognition means she has achieved her goal of making a positive impact on her student's lives.

"Sometimes you wonder if 'is what I'm doing making a difference?' and it's just really sweet to have somebody write down my name, just one person is enough for me for a lifetime," Sanders said.