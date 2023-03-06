Large section of Flathead Lake north shore closed for seasonal waterfowl production

KALISPELL - A large section of the north shore of Flathead Lake between Bigfork and Somers has been closed to protect migrating and nesting birds.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Flathead WPA spans 7 miles of shoreline along the north end of Flathead Lake.

The property closes to public access annually from March 1 through July 15 to reduce human disturbances during the breeding, nesting and brood-rearing period.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) notes the closure includes the open beaches along the shoreline of the WPA.

FWP officials note more than 200 bird species use the area.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks

Additionally, the National Audubon Society has declared the north shore an Important Bird Area, the organization's official designation for places that provide essential habitat for bird populations.

Public access to the north shore beach remains open at FWP's Somers Beach State Park and Osprey View property along Holt Drive near Bigfork. Parking is limited along Holt Drive.

According to a news release, access at both sites is restricted to state land and the section of beach that is state land. Beach closures remain in effect starting at the boundary of the federal WPA.

Dogs must be kept on a leash at Somers Beach State Park and Osprey View.

For more information on Somers Beach State Park, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/somers-beach.