MARTIN CITY — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a disturbance with a weapon call in Martin City.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News that reports of shots being fired were called in around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

Sheriff Heino said nobody has been shot and the suspect has barricaded himself inside a residence.

Sheriff Heino asks the public to avoid Central Avenue in Martin City due to police activity.

We will provide more information when it becomes available.