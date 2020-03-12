Investigation into Whitefish incident involving law enforcement continues

UPDATE: 4:53 p.m. - March 12, 2020

WHITEFISH - The Whitefish Police Department is investigating a Thursday afternoon incident that sent several law enforcement agencies to a residence on Baker Avenue.

Flathead County 911 dispatchers received a call at 2:19 p.m. of a disturbance with a weapon and possible barricaded subject at a local residence, according to a news release.

Officers from Whitefish Police Department, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, Kalispell Police Department, Columbia Falls Police Department and the Montana Highway Patrol assisted in the incident by securing a perimeter of the residence.

The Northwest Montana Regional Swat Team was deployed and cleared the residence without out further incident. The occupants of the residence were contacted and cooperated with the investigation which was later determined to be unfounded.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

(second report: 3:31 p.m. - March 12, 2020)

Whitefish City Manager Dana Smith says the emergency situation on Baker Avenue has been resolved resulting in no injuries.

Baker Avenue is now open to thru traffic. No further information is being released at this time.

(first report: 3:09 p.m. - March 12, 2020)

Law enforcement on the scene of an incident in Whitefish.

Whitefish City Manager Dana Smith reports an emergency situation is taking place on Baker Avenue near the intersection of East Second Street.

Smith says that law enforcement is working to resolve the situation and that there is no immediate risk to the public.

We will have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.