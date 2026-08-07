Law enforcement responds to shooting in Martin City

MARTIN CITY — Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Columbia Falls Police Department responded to a residence in Martin City following a report of a disturbance involving a weapon Thursday night.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office said deputies located a male who had sustained a gunshot wound. Law enforcement personnel immediately provided medical aid until emergency medical personnel arrived. The victim was transported to Logan Health for further treatment.

The sheriff's office said the incident remains under investigation.

"Based on information currently available, this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no known threat to the public."

Additional information will be released as the investigation continues.

