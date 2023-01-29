Watch Now
Learn about Montana's history through the Annual John White Series at the the Northwest Montana History Museum

MTN News
Posted at 3:15 PM, Jan 29, 2023
KALISPELL — There's still time to learn about Flathead history through the 21st Annual John White Series at the Northwestern Montana History Museum. These presentations highlight some of Montana’s most interesting stories of the past.   

Sunday's event was all about the rich history of theaters in Flathead County. The program has two more speakers left to talk about topics like wilderness adventures and marine archaeology. 

A writer will talk about his experiences in Glacier National Park and the Bob Marshall Wilderness on February 5th. 

And a marine archaeology photographer will show what he has found at the bottom of Flathead Lake on February 26th.

These are the last two presentations of the annual series.

You can visit the Northwestern Montana History Museum’s website to read more about what these talks will be about and to purchase tickets.

