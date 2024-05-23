Watch Now
Learn from the pros all about spring river safety at a free workshop

Posted at 2:47 PM, May 23, 2024
KALISPELL — Safety on the river this time of the year is a major priority.

Next week, there's a free course to help keep as many people safe on the water as possible.

On May 29th, Flathead Rivers Alliance, North Valley Search and Rescue and Glacier Raft Company will be holding a free river safety workshop.

Spring river conditions are dangerous. There have been 37 calls for rescue - an average of six a year over the last 6 years.

The goal of this workshop is to eliminate preventable river fatalities for both new and seasoned river users.

People who attend will learn about cold water immersion, safety gear, river condition forecasts and more.

This event is free to the public on May 29th at Sacred Waters Brewing Company from 6 to 8 pm.

