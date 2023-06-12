Lemonade Day approaching, kids are competing to get a prime Flathead spot for their stand

KALISPELL — Summer and lemonade go hand in hand and young entrepreneurs in the Flathead are preparing for the summer's biggest lemonade competition.

While kids won’t be pouring lemonade until June 24, 2023, the competition for prime locations throughout the Valley is underway.

Kids must submit a 250-word or less essay pitching their lemonade stand and why they think theirs is better than the next to get a prime location.

The essays must address what makes a stand unique, what makes the recipe or menu items unique and what makes you the best representative of Lemonade Day.

Submissions for the two spots in Woodland Park are due by June 16.

With nearly 30 lemonade stands participating in last year's competition, a spot at the prime location could make the difference.

Visit https://lemonadeday.org/flathead for all you need to know about the upcoming Lemonade Day.

