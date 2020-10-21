Limited opening of Whitefish City Hall set to begin

WHITEFISH — Whitefish City Hall will reopen to the public starting Thursday with limited in-person services.

In order to adhere to recent Flathead City-County Health Department COVID-19 recommendations, visits will be limited to less than 15 minutes.

Anyone who requires a meeting with city staff that may last 15 minutes or longer is being asked to call ahead and plan to schedule a remote meeting.

City officials are continuing to encourage individuals to use our remote services and payment options.

Utility and other payments can be made by mail, dropped off in the utility payment drop box located off Baker Avenue, or made by credit card over the phone by calling (406) 863-2400 or online.

Whitefish City Hall will operate with limited staffing in the office while others continue to work remotely, according to a news release.