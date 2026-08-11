KALISPELL — The Northwest Montana Fair is back this week in Kalispell with carnival rides, live music, rodeo and more.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

Livestock showcased at the Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo

4-H and FFA livestock competitions are already underway.

Joselyn Hawbaker is competing in the Market Judging competition with her 296-pound hog named Peaches.

“So they judge based on, like, meat quality, finish, and just how the hog looks in general,” said Hawbaker.

Hawbaker is in her final year of competition at the fair after participating in various livestock events the last ten years.

“Probably going to miss the people, the pigs, all the things. I’ve made so many good friends and memories through 4-H and FFA and through the fair, it’s one of my favorite weeks. And I’m really going to miss it,” said Hawbaker.

Naomi Brist and her four siblings have 12 goats, six sheep and five calves in competition this week.

She loves showcasing her animals with her family.

“I think it’s pretty cool because almost of all of these animals that we brought here, almost all of them have been born on our farm and we’ve been able to raise them and show them. And it’s pretty cool to be able to show them, and you just get that bond with the animals, and it’s always really great,” said Brist.

Brist said each animal has its own unique personality.

“She is a very sweet old goat, but sometimes you know she can just be a little grumpy,” added Brist.

Competitions run throughout the week in the trade center building, culminating with the livestock sale on Saturday.

More information can be found here.