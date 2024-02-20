Living in Flathead online guide helps people learn how to responsibly live in Montana

KALISPELL — The Flathead is a unique place to live because the wilderness is at people's doorsteps. But that also creates its own set of challenges which is why over 20 contributors have created a guide on how to live here.

“I am a strong advocate for education," said Upper Flathead Neighborhood Association board member Shirley Folkwein.

The Living in Flathead Guide is an online tool for all landowners, new and old, to learn how to responsibly live with wildlife, rivers and lakes, fires, and much more.

"I think that it can improve all of our lives and again, help us to be better neighbors, help to build community," said Folkwein.

The website combines resources from the USDA, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, and the Flathead Conservation District. The online guide all started with the Flathead Lakers conservation group.

"There were enough people telling me stories and saying maybe we need a guide. And there are already resources but looking at something very comprehensive that looked at everything from if you want to do farming, or who are local farmers and food security to dark skies. How do we keep those amazing dark skies that we have here" said Constanza Vonderpahlen with the Flathead Lakers.

The tool touches on all aspects of using and protecting the outdoors from promoting land stewardship to preparing your property for fire season. It's a guide for those who have been here AND for those only just arriving.

"And as Flathead County grows at such an unprecedented rate, it becomes all the more important that we protect those shared natural resources," said Samantha Tappenbeck with the Flathead Conservation District.

Those behind the guide say the state's growth is exactly why the guide is needed.

"I finally realized that it's going to happen. And I needed to change my mindset and think about how to build community, how to reach out to the neighbors and how to help them to understand how to live in a rural area, and how to live in Montana," said Folkwein.

You can visit livinginflathead.org to see all this website has to offer.