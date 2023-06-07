Local representatives to meet with Montana Congressional delegation on climate change

WHITEFISH — A group of Montanans is headed to Washington D.C. to speak with leaders to make a national impact on climate change.

The Citizens Climate Lobby will meet with Montana's Congressional delegation this weekend to discuss legislation that could help combat climate change.

The group will focus on getting two ideas to these leaders: carbon pricing and energy permitting reform.

A Flathead representative, two representatives from Bozeman, and three MSU students will spend their time learning about climate change, listening to speakers — and pitching their ideas to Montana leaders.

They say little changes aren’t enough to make an impact on climate change.

“We know that individual action is important. You know, we've always heard turn off the lights. Don't use as much plastic. But those things are just not going to solve climate change. We need big national level climate policy,” said Citizens Climate Lobby Chapter co-leader Robin Paone.

We will have more on this story when Citizens Climate Lobby returns from Washington D.C.

