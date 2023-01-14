Locally sourcing eggs one way to combat the national egg shortage

KALISPELL — A national egg shortage due to increased mortality rate in chickens from the avian flu is causing grocery store shelves to be empty and prices to soar, but a business in the Flathead is combating this shortage by sourcing their eggs locally. Making shopping local an egg-celent idea.

MTN went to Withey’s Health Food and asked if they were experiencing any kind of egg shortage.

“No, the only thing we did was we ran out of brown eggs and there is no difference between brown and white egg except for the breed of chicken, like a breed of dog. No, we're not having any issues. Never have,” said Deb McAdams, Withey's Health Food employee.

Getting goods from local suppliers not only softens the blow when a shortage occurs, but it also helps to ensure the quality of the product.

“I go to check to see where they’re raised and other things. Our egg supplier is going to be out of Columbia Falls. She has a farmer next to her. That's where she gets her grain and has it ground into feed so she doesn't buy commercial. I mean, it's very, very clean,” said McAdams.

Buying locally sourced eggs is just one way to promote ‘the Montana way of life.’

“We’ve got to support each other. You know, we come first in Montana. They do it all the right way and the old-fashioned way, the way it should be done,” said McAdams.

Other stores who source local eggs are not having an issue. But the bigger stores MTN spoke with, such as Super 1 and Albertsons, are saying that getting eggs on the shelf has been difficult.

