Logan Health physicians vote to unionize amid staffing concerns

KALISPELL — Primary care physicians with Logan Health recently approved joining the Union of American Physicians and Dentists by a vote of 49 to 28. Seventy-seven of the 101 eligible physicians participated in the election according to Logan Health.

The proposal originally arose due to staffing concerns at Logan Health according to union organizers. The community even held a town hall on January 3rd to discuss the concerns.

Now with the vote passing, the National Labor Board will certify the election results in the next 10 business days. Then the first contract will be negotiated.

Watch story here:

Logan Health Doctors Vote to Unionize Over Staffing Concerns

According to union officials, the key priorities are adequate staffing levels, sustainable patient panel sizes, protected time for patient care, and voice in decision-making.

In a statement from Logan Health, Chief Medical Officer Cory Short said, "We respect the outcome of this election and the rights of our physicians and APPs to choose whether to be represented. Our priority remains supporting our caregivers and staff and continuing to provide safe, high-quality care to the patients and communities we serve."

The hospital also states that leadership will comply with all applicable labor laws and is prepared to engage in the next steps of the process in good faith.

Logan Health clinics will continue to run as normal while the process moves forward.