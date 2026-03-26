Logan Health receives grant to expand cancer transportation services

KALISPELL — For many cancer patients in northwest Montana, distance and the cost associated with transportation can stand in the way of receiving the timely care they need.

"We have so many evolving, new and successful treatments for cancer at Logan Health, that they can only be successful if the patient can be with us to get those treatments," said Dr. Melissa Kaptanian, a breast cancer surgeon at Logan Health.

For the third year in a row, Logan Health in Kalispell has partnered with the American Cancer Society to receive a $15,000 grant to help cancer patients with transportation to and from appointments.

"There's a concept in oncology called financial toxicity, that’s the effect that finances play in a cancer patient's journey,” Kaptanian said.

Kaptanian said transportation is one of the biggest challenges cancer patients face, especially in northwest Montana, where many drive long distances from rural areas to receive care.

The grant can be used for services such as gas cards, ride-shares, cab vouchers, non-emergency medical transport and parking passes.

"We have patients that request to receive their treatments only at the beginning of the month because that’s when they know when a check is coming in, but that’s not how cancer treatment is given, cancer treatment needs to be given on a specific timescale, and so by assisting patients with transportation, we can make sure that their treatment is the most successful," Kaptanian said.

To be eligible for the grant funding, patients must be receiving care for their cancer diagnosis at Logan Health.

Jason Oberhausen, a grant coordinator at Logan Health, said the organization will track the number of patients served and rides provided throughout the year.

“So, the reach for this grant reaches far beyond this $15,000 and these patients, as it could extend further in years beyond,” Oberhausen said.

Patients receiving cancer care at Logan Health who experience transportation challenges are encouraged to talk to their healthcare team about financial assistance.