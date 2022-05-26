Logan Health reopens visitor entrance after closing doors in March of 2020

KALISPELL — It’s been a momentous week at Kalispell’s Logan Health as the front doors of the medical center’s visitor entrance opened for the first time in more than two years.

Doors had been closed since March of 2020 as visitor restrictions were instituted due to COVID-19.

Logan Health Hospitalist Dr. Cory Short said the hospital is trending back toward pre-covid visitation rules with main visiting hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with exceptions for certain hospital units.

Dr. Short said visitors should stay home if they’re experiencing any COVID or flu like symptoms.

All visitors to Logan Health are still required to wear a mask and social distance while indoors.

“We’ve kind of done away with the visitor passports and the visitor wristbands, and really as long as people are able to maintain some social distance, wear a mask and be compliant, that’s really the biggest thing,” added Dr. Short.

Dr. Short said Logan Health has seen a slight uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations in recent weeks, but less severity of illness compared to prior variants.