Logan Health reports data breach

KALISPELL — Logan Health Medical Center has informed patients that they were involved in a “highly sophisticated criminal attack” on their information technology systems on November 22, 2021.

The incident occurred when there was unauthorized access to a Logan Health file server.

Logan Health has hired a third-party forensic expert to investigate the incident and on Jan. 5 it was determined that there was unauthorized access to files that contained protected health information related to patients.

Different information may have been involved for each person including things such as name, address, date of birth, phone number, email address, medical bill account number, health insurance information and medical record numbers.

There is no indication that the information was misused and Logan Health is offering 12 months of identity monitoring services to patients who received this notice.

Logan Health has declined to do an interview with MTN News regarding the incident.

This is a common occurrence, according to Logan Health. Within the last 90 days, 23 health systems in 19 U.S. states have reported data breaches affecting 500 or more individuals.

The Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights (ORC) recorded 709 data breaches in 2021. Four of those breaches affected Montana health care providers.

For more information about the incident https://www.logan.org/health/patients-and-visitors/data-security-event.