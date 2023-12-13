Logan Health Toy Box Event provides holiday gifts for pediatric patients

KALISPELL — Logan Health Children’s Hospital in Kalispell is hoping to spread Christmas joy this holiday season as the fifth annual Toy Box event gets underway on December, 14, 2023.

Parents of children facing health challenges will be invited to the Logan Health Children’s Toy Box where they can select gift items at no cost for all their children.

The toy box helps alleviate stress from families during the holiday season — allowing them to focus on their child’s health.

Toys are given to families through the holiday season with leftover toys going to kids all throughout the year.

“If you end up here in the days leading up to Christmas there are some loose ends out there, so this is just our way to be able to support families, get them through that peace, and for some families this is their Christmas, so it’s just a wonderful thing to be able to offer them,” said Logan Health Children’s Child Life Supervisor Amy Rohyans Stewart.

People who would like to donate to the Toy Box can find more information here.

