Low snow levels at lower elevations in Glacier National Park affecting winter activities

WEST GLACIER — Western Montana has seen little snowfall this year, and that includes in Glacier National Park where there is barely any snow at lower elevations.

The lower elevations have seen unusually low snowfall this year with the National Weather Service reports areas around West Glacier are seeing snow levels 5" below the average for this time of year.

A lack of snow is impacting winter tourism as there isn't enough snow to snowshoe or cross-country ski. In fact, all ranger-led snowshoeing tours have been canceled so far this year.

However, for the first time, the Apgar Visitor Center will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the winter.

“It is very strange to not have snow in the park this time of year I think we're experiencing it across the region. So it is a bit unsettling not to see more of the snow," said Glacier National Parks spokeswoman Gina Icenoggle. "We are getting snow at the higher elevations — maybe not at the lower elevations as much. So avalanche danger is still something to be considered. If anybody wants to come into the park to hike or climb, make sure you check the Flathead avalanche page first before taking off,” said Glacier National Parks spokeswoman Gina Icenoggle

Another Glacier winter icon that's yet to be seen this year due to the lack of snow is Snowball the Snowman who can usually be seen on the Park Headquarters' webcam. A park spokesperson assures MTN they will build the snowman as soon as there's enough snow.