Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Luminaries to light up stretch of Rose Crossing on December 24

The Evergreen Fire Department is gearing up for its 13th annual luminary display and fundraiser.
Evergreen Luminary
MTN News file
The luminaries will line a 1½ mile stretch of Rose Crossing in Evergreen beginning on December 24, 2023.
Evergreen Luminary
Posted at 12:52 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 14:52:41-05

KALISPELL — The Evergreen Fire Department is gearing up for its 13th annual luminary display and fundraiser.

People can begin purchasing their luminary bags to decorate for $5 each.

The luminaries will line a 1½ mile stretch of Rose Crossing in Evergreen beginning on December 24, 2023.

It's a unique way for people to remember their loved ones around the holiday time and support the Evergreen Fire Department.

Some of the funds will go toward replacing lights and batteries for future luminaria displays.

People can purchase and pick up the luminary bags at the Evergreen Fire Station from now until December 24 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader