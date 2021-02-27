Machete-wielding suspect shoots bear spray at law enforcement in Kalispell

KALISPELL — The Kalispell Police Department said in a press release officers were dispatched to Depot Park Saturday morning for reports of a suspicious male.

The release says the responding sergeant arrived at the park and deployed his vehicle's emergency top lights. The suspect immediately responded by pulling bear spray from his pocket and brandished a machete.

The sergeant remained in the vehicle as the suspect deployed the bear spray and hit the officer's car.

The sergeant awaited backup, and as the other officer arrived they were able to take the suspect into custody without incident, the release stated.

The suspect was booked into the Flathead County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.