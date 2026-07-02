KALISPELL — The Whitefish Community Foundation and Kalispell Rotary Clubs have joined forces to make a major donation to support the development of a new public park in Kalispell.

(WATCH: Major donations support future Ashley Creek Park in Kalispell)

Major donations support future Ashley Creek Park in Kalispell

The Whitefish Community Foundation and Kalispell Rotary Clubs have each donated $100,000 to support the development of Ashley Creek Park including construction of the park’s inclusive playground.

“Ashley Creek Park, I mean can you think of a more impactful project that we have right now, honestly,” said Whitefish Community Foundation President Alan Davis.

The future park on the west side of Kalispell was announced in 2024 and is made possible thanks to a land donation to the City of Kalispell from the Bibler Family Trust.

The Bibler Legacy Foundation are also covering the design and construction costs of the future park, this includes a maintenance endowment to the city which means Kalispell taxpayers won't pay a dime.

“We wanted to give that grant to the Bibler Legacy Foundation to use as they see fit to develop the park,” said Davis.

Davis said the park will be a great place where families in the Flathead can gather together, explore outside and have fun.

“You know access to open space is critical, particularly in our urban environments; a lot of people think Kalispell is not urban, but it is, and we need these kind of front country opportunities to get outside,” said Davis.

Kalispell Rotary Clubs' $100,000 donation goes toward building an inclusive playground for all abilities at the park.

Kalispell Rotary Club member Lucy Smith said it will be the first of its kind in Flathead County.

“I think about families who really need a place that their children can be safe and can have fun and that they can relax and enjoy it to and just beautiful surroundings, and really this park is going to answer all of those,” said Smith.

The Bibler family said the first phase of the park is tentatively set to open in late summer or fall of 2027.