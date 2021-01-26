Menu

Male dies following Flathead Valley shooting incident

One person died Monday evening following a traffic stop in the Flathead Valley.
KALISPELL — One person died Monday evening following a traffic stop in the Flathead Valley.

Montana Highway Patrol Captain Justin Braun says a trooper made the stop in the area of Montana Highway 35 and Turtle Mountain Road near Creston at approximately 7 p.m.

The MHP trooper “identified the driver had a weapon,” Captain Braun said in a news release.

“During the incident the driver discharged a firearm and sustained injuries to the head," Captain Braun stated.

The male was flown to a Kalispell hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Captain Braun says that the investigation shows a taser had been deployed by the trooper, but the trooper did not fire his service weapon.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division is handling the officer-involved incident investigation.

The name of the driver has not yet been released pending notification of the family.

