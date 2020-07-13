Menu

Male found dead after drowning near Essex on Sunday

Posted at 4:01 PM, Jul 13, 2020
Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed with MTN News that an out-of-state male drowned in the Middle Fork of the Flathead River near Essex on Sunday night.

According to Heino, three individuals were attempting to move camping equipment using ropes and a raft across the Middle Fork River around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

While they were trying to maneuver across, Heino explained that a male slipped and went downstream.

Law enforcement as well as ALERT, Two Bear Air and Search and Rescue were dispatched to locate the male around 3:50 a.m. The male was then discovered deceased by law enforcement.

The identification of the male is being withheld while law enforcement notifies family.

