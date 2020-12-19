Man dead after one-vehicle crash near Columbia Falls

One man is dead after his truck collided with a tree near Columbia Falls Friday night, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

MHP said the incident occurred at the intersection of Mooring Road and Tavern Lane around 8:50 p.m. Friday.

A 38-year old man in a 2002 chevy Silverado was driving at a high rate of speed eastbound on Tavern Lane, according to MHP. As the man approached the intersection, his brakes locked and sent him into a sideways skid.

The truck traveled over the left side of Mooring Road and collided with a large tree. The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Road conditions were reportedly clear and dry. Alcohol, drugs, and speed are all suspected.

No further details, including the man's identification, were available.

We will update this story with any additional information we receive.

MTN's Jaurdyn Johnson contributed to this report.