Man dies after being pinned by truck at Bigfork cafe parking lot

BIGFORK — A man died Sunday morning after becoming pinned between his truck and the vehicle's door in the parking lot of Echo Lake Cafe in Bigfork, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. as the man was leaving the cafe. His truck, which was pulling a 32-foot trailer, rolled across the parking lot and struck a utility pole and sign before coming to a stop.

The man got into the vehicle and attempted to back the truck away from the obstacles. He then exited the truck and walked around to the passenger side.

When the man tried to get back into the driver's seat, he became pinned between the door and the vehicle, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The man died from his injuries at the scene.

Authorities have not yet released the victim's name.

