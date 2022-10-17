Man escapes house fire in Evergreen

EVERGREEN — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Evergreen Sunday afternoon that quickly spread throughout the structure.

Evergreen Fire and Rescue Fire Captain James Boyce said crews were called out around noon Sunday with reports of smoke and flames coming from a house on East Cottonwood Drive.

Boyce said a man inside the home was able to safely escape thanks to a neighbor waking him up after seeing smoke coming from inside the home.

Boyce said the fire likely started on the front porch of the home before spreading into the kitchen and living room area.

He said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Kalispell Fire Department and Creston Fire Department assisted Evergreen Fire and Rescue in fighting the fire.