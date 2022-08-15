Watch Now
Man in critical condition following Kalispell shooting

Posted at 1:37 PM, Aug 15, 2022
KALISPELL – A man remains in critical condition at Logan Health after being found shot in a Kalispell home on Saturday.

The Kalispell Police Department (KPD) responded to reports of a gunshot at a home in southwest Kalispell at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a male with a gunshot wound in the residence, according to a news release.

An investigation into the incident is continuing but KPD reports it appears to be an isolated incident and there are no public safety concerns at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Kalispell Police Detective Chad Sweigart at 406-758-7791.

