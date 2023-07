KALISPELL - Authorities have released the name of the Bigfork man who died in a Sunday night motorcycle crash.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports the victim was 18-year-old Devin Victor.

He died after his motorcycle clipped the back of an SUV on Montana Highway 35.

Victor was taken to Logan Health in Kalispell where he died early Monday morning.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.