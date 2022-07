KALISPELL – Authorities have released the name of the man who died in a motorcycle crash near Whitefish.

Isiaha Boyd, 22, of Kalispell died on June 30 south of Whitefish when he lost control of his motorcycle on Whitefish Hills Loop, left the road, and crashed into a tree.

Boyd – who was wearing a helmet -- was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Montana Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.