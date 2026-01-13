Man tied to Flathead County burglary ring changes plea to guilty

KALISPELL — The man accused of leading an organized burglary ring targeting homes in the Flathead for months has changed his plea to guilty in Flathead County District Court.

Michael Downing has changed his plea to guilty on six counts of felony Burglary and Tampering with a Witness or Informant after reaching a plea agreement.

Under the plea agreement, Downing will serve 20 years in the Montana State Prison, while the state agrees to dismiss the remaining seven felony counts.

Downing is ordered to pay restitution to his victims with the total amount being calculated prior to sentencing.

Last May, Downing was accused of hooking a chain around a safe in a vacant home and pulling it out with a side-by-side vehicle in a neighborhood near Whitefish

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino reports that more than 15 burglary cases across the county have been linked to Downing and his crew.

Sheriff Heino said the stolen items range from vehicles to construction tools to equipment trailers, with total losses and damages approaching $1 million.

Downing remains in custody in the Flathead County Detention Center. His sentencing date is still pending.