Man tied to Flathead County burglary ring pleads not guilty

KALISPELL — The man accused of leading an organized burglary ring targeting homes in the Flathead for months was arraigned in Flathead County District Court on Thursday.

Michael Downing pleaded not guilty to one felony count of burglary and one felony count of tampering with witness or informant.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino reports that more than 15 burglary cases across the county have been linked to Downing and his crew.

Sheriff Heino said the stolen items range from vehicles to construction tools to equipment trailers, with total losses and damages approaching $1 million.

Downing was arrested on May 6 after barricading himself in a home near Whitefish.

His Jury trial is set for October 14.

