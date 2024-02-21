Mardi Gras coming to Kalispell to raise money for Flathead Food Bank

KALISPELL — Mardi Gras just wrapped up but if you’re in Kalispell this week, you get a second chance to soak up a similar atmosphere for a good cause.

The Flathead Food Bank will be throwing a Mardi Gras Gala on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, to raise money for a remodeling project

Food bank executive director Chris Sidmore says they’re faced with a growing demand to serve more people and in order to meet that demand, they want to remodel their current location.

They’re looking to add a commercial kitchen and increase storage space with the goal of becoming a hub to support other pantries in the Flathead and Northwestern Montana.

The gala will be a fun night with live music, dancers, stilt walkers and much more.

"It's gonna be a blast. I think it's something that I would do, even if I just like it for a good time. I mean, fun date night, just a great way to spend a Friday. It's gonna be an absolute blast. But knowing not only is it a good time, but that money is gonna go directly to, you know, helping children to help people, you know, in the community, I think it's a very worthy cause," said Sidmore.

Visit https://flatheadfoodbank.org/ to buy your tickets.