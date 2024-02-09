Matt Jensen selected as new Kalispell Public Schools superintendent

KALISPELL — The search for Kalispell Public Schools new superintendent is over, and the new hire comes from within the district.

The school board unanimously voted on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, to offer a three-year contract to applicant Matt Jensen.

Jensen has held the Assistant Superintendent position at KPS since 2021.

Before that, Jensen was the Superintendent of Bigfork Public Schools from 2014 to 2021.

Jensen will succeed current Interim Kalispell Public Schools Superintendent Randy Cline.

Cline replaced Micah Hill, who left KPS in 2023 to become the superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools.